Walter Wellborn High School in Anniston, has a student who tested positive for pulmonary tuberculosis, according to Calhoun County School officials.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will hold a meeting today at 5 p.m. in the school’s gym.

Students will be screened beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Feb. 21 at both Walter Wellborn High School and the elementary schools.