Tariffs are real — Legislators are slow-walking school safety — North Korea comes to the table, and more in Dale Jackson’s 7 Things

The 7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today

1. President Donald Trump imposes tariffs but exempts some countries that export steel to the U.S.

— After almost a week of consternation, opposition from his allies, and the resignation of his chief economic advisor, President Trump imposes tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

— While Trump excluded Mexico and Canada (with Australia possibly next), other foreign leaders threatened to retaliate.

2. Birmingham school where school shooting took place had metal detectors, they weren’t working

— Students at the school said the metal detectors were not in use the day of the shooting, students are not happy about it.

— A Huffman High School student is now in custody over the shooting, but the school system remains tight-lipped over what actually happened.

3. Alabama legislators continue to call for the slow walk on school safety

— The leaders of the House and Senate have made it clear that there will not be much done on school safety as the legislative session winds down.

— State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh says that Kay Ivey could call a special session if she sees something that is very urgent after her council gives a recommendation on April 30th but he says 2019 is the year that real change on this is likely.

4. Trump will meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un in May, we have seen this before

— It appears Trump will accept an invitation by the North Korean leader to meet. This comes after missile launches by North Korea and threats from both sides.

— Trump tweeted out that denuclearization is the main goal: “Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze”, and he said there would be “no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time”.

5. State Rep. Craig Ford owns a newspaper that deletes positive coverage of his opponents

— A weekly newspaper owned by State Rep. Craig Ford removed a favorable reference to his Republican opponent, the comment was about Ford losing a State Senate race.

— Inexplicably, Flowers told Yellowhammer News that he doesn’t mind if editors remove certain portions of his column. Usually, this is done for length NOT for content.

6. Liberals continue to salivate over a potential Roy Moore candidacy for governor that is never happening

— Hopeful political scientists seem to think former Chief Justice Roy Moore’s pitiful showing in the U.S. Senate race could lead him to run for governor as an Independent or a write-in candidate.

— Most likely they actually view a Roy Moore spoiler campaign as the only hope for a Democrat to win the seat in November.

7. Democrats consider eliminating superdelegates in presidential nomination process

— After cries of a “rigged” primary where Hillary Clinton was all but assured to be the nominee, supporters of Bernie Sanders demanded change to the Democrat Party’s process of choosing a nominee.

— In reality, with or without superdelegates, Bernie Sanders would not have been the nominee in 2016.