Suspected Alabama shoplifter punches store employee in the face
Brittany Nicole Slater, 26, of Decatur, was arrested Friday by Decatur Police and charged with a felony robbery charge, fleeing and attempting to elude.
Slater punched a Belk employee, the loss prevention worker, in the face in the store parking lot as she was trying to get away.
Slater then left in a vehicle and a store associate contacted law enforcement and followed her.
Police caught up to Slater’s vehicle and arrested her.
Belk declined comment.
The store is in Decatur Mall.