Suspected Alabama shoplifter punches store employee in the face

  • written by
  • on February 19, 2018 at 4:00 pm CST

(Decatur Police Department)

 
 
Brittany Nicole Slater, 26, of Decatur, was arrested Friday by Decatur Police and charged with a felony robbery charge, fleeing and attempting to elude.

Slater punched a Belk employee, the loss prevention worker, in the face in the store parking lot as she was trying to get away.

Slater then left in a vehicle and a store associate contacted law enforcement and followed her.

Police caught up to Slater’s vehicle and arrested her.

Belk declined comment.

The store is in Decatur Mall.

print