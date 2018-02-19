Suspected Alabama shoplifter punches store employee in the face

Friday by Decatur Police and charged with a felony robbery charge, fleeing and attempting to elude.

Brittany Nicole Slater, 26, of Decatur, was arrested

Slater punched a Belk employee, the loss prevention worker, in the face in the store parking lot as she was trying to get away.

Slater then left in a vehicle and a store associate contacted law enforcement and followed her.

Police caught up to Slater’s vehicle and arrested her.

Belk declined comment.

The store is in Decatur Mall.