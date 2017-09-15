Suspected Killer Arsonist Arrested While Snoozing in Barn

According to a report by ABC 33/40, Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says Dustin Wade Martin was found sleeping in a barn off County Road 2 last night. Sheriff Shearon says Martin is the suspect in a homicide investigation that resulted from a house fire Wednesday morning that killed one unidentified person.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s office and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s are currently investigating the case.

Sheriff Shearon told reporters that Martin’s vehicle was spotted Thursday night, but when police gave chase, Martin wrecked the car and bailed on foot, losing the police. They later found him racked out in the barn, at which time he was taken into custody without incident.