Supreme Court won’t rule on DACA — Trump says he would go in unarmed — Alabama Democrats go after guns, and more in Dale Jackson’s 7 Things

The 7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today

1. The Supreme Court has decided not to hear President Trump’s decision to end DACA

— This is not as big of a blow as the media is making it out to be, the higher court decided not to jump the line and then it will work its way to the Supreme Court.

— The Supreme Court did not say anything about the merits of the case, but DACA remains for now.

2. Trump says he would have rushed in to the school where a shooting was taking place without a weapon

— Speaking to America’s governors, Trump told then “I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon.”

— This completely unnecessary and ridiculous comment was met with mockery and derision from his foes.

3. Democrats in Alabama can’t get enough of talking about confiscating guns

— Despite the fact that Alabama is a very pro-gun and red state, Democrats like candidate for Congress Tabitha Isner want to let you know that she is for gun confiscation.

— Isner posted a picture on Twitter of some veterans and claimed, “I just talked with some #Veterans who told me that no civilian should have access to an AR-15 or similar weapon. They were all for confiscation”.

4. Media darling, David Hogg, calls the NRA “child murderers” and will not be attending school until gun control is passed

— Hogg said, “Literally any legislation at this point would be a success” and he won’t be heading back until something is passed.

— He still wants people to know that anyone that takes NRA money is a murderer or something: “The fact that they want people to forget about this and elect them again as the child murderers they are.”

5. New joint custody law for divorced parents moves closer to reality

— Senate Bill 211, the Children’s Equal Access Act, clarifies the law creating joint custody as a standard beginning position in divorce cases.

— If a judge chooses to give one parent more custody time than the other the judge would have to explain their reasoning for doing that. There is currently no definition for “frequent and continuing contact” which proponents argue is unfair to fathers.

6. Roy Moore is endorsing candidates for office, including one who wants his daughters to be “traditional homemakers”

— The judge has given his endorsement to a GOP Senate candidate in Missouri, Courtland Sykes, who hopes to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill.

— Sykes’ previous comments about “manophobic hell-bent feminist she devils” got some attention in January.

7. Broward County’s Sheriff can’t stop being dishonest

— Already under fire, the Sheriff’s office is now being taken to task for misleading the public on the number of calls his office took from Nikolas Cruz, who later shot up a school.

— After downplaying the number of calls the sheriff’s office recieved, CNN has learned there were 45 calls for service relating to Cruz or his brother from 2008 to 2017.