Steve Bannon leads rally for Moore tonight in Fairhope…Republican National Committee returns in support of Moore…and more

A bold move by the Republican National Committee shows now a return of support for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. The RNC reversed its decision after pulling support for Moore in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct 40 years ago. The RNC will now resume financial support for the Moore campaign to take on Democrat Doug Jones in the special election next Tuesday. The RNC’s move comes just one day after President Trump endorsed Moore via Twitter and spoke to Moore on the phone.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will be back in Alabama today. Bannon is making a special effort to support Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore with a rally in Fairhope tonight. The rally will be at Oak Hollow Farm at 6:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Tickets can be obtained at Eventbrite.