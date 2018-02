Alabama’s “Stand Your Ground” law has had an extension approved by the House Judiciary Committee.

The extension says that church members can use deadly force if necessary.

The bill now goes to the House floor.

Representative Lynn Greer (R-Rogersville) said he proposed the bill at the request of a church in his district after church shootings in other states.

Members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America opposed the bill in a public hearing last week.