Sonny Steen officially qualifies to run for Circuit Judge, Place 3

GADSDEN, AL – Sonny Steen has filed the necessary paperwork to officially seek the office of Circuit Judge, Place 3 (Etowah County) as a Republican. “I look forward to continue campaigning across the county over the coming months. It is my desire to meet and talk with as many citizens as possible so that I can earn their support and vote.” Steen believes he has the right experience to effectively serve as Circuit Judge for Place 3.

Sonny has over 11 years of experience serving Etowah County and believes that our families deserve someone on the bench who is ready from day one and can provide them with relief through timely, sound, and efficient decisions. He has a wide array of legal experience including having represented people in civil jury trials, property disputes, contract disputes, social security, employment law, family law, child support, criminal defense and all other areas of the law that a circuit judge must be familiar with. Steen has the legal courage and integrity, along with the willingness to do what the law would require him to do as Circuit Judge even though the course may not be the popular one. His integrity, along with his respect for the law, would prevent him from being influenced by the identity, race, gender, political status, wealth or relationship of any party or lawyer before him.

Sonny is a 2001 graduate of Jacksonville State University and a 2005 graduate of Mississippi College of Law. He is married to Emmy Steen and together they have two children, Judson and Blakelyn. The Steen’s attend Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Gadsden. He would respectfully ask for your vote and consideration for Circuit Judge, Place 3.

(News Release/Steen Campaign)