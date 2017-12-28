Snow on New Year’s Day?

It is downright cold.

Morning lows around the state range from the teens in the north to lows near 30 degrees further south.

Highs today will only reach the 40s, with lows back in the freezing range tonight.

Many forecasters are saying a light snow is possible on Sunday night onto New Year’s Day.

It is a possibility especially with the coldest air of the year coming in Sunday night.

Highs will struggle to top freezing on Monday.

Lows will be in the teens Monday night and very possibly some single digits over parts of north Alabama.