A short-lived gubernatorial campaign ends barely four days in for an Alabama state senator

State Senator Slade Blackwell, R-Mountain Brook, has withdrawn from the governor’s race, sources say.

Blackwell made a last-minute entry into the Republican Primary on the eve of the qualifying deadline last week.

Blackwell’s departure has the race down to four men and one woman in the Republican Party’s primary.

Governor Kay Ivey is seeking the nomination, as well as Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Birmingham evangelist Scott Dawson, State Senator Bill Hightower of Mobile and Michael McAllister of Troy.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, James Field, Christopher Countryman, Doug Smith and Anthony White are running for the Democratic Party nomination.

The primaries are June 5.