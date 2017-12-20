Shelby, Strange applaud tax bill — claim it boosts economy, makes tax code ‘simpler and fairer’

Late Tuesday after the U.S. Senate passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Sens. Richard Shelby and Luther Strange offered remarks praising its passage and touted the stimulative effect it would have the economy.

Shelby called the legislation, which passed along party line 51-48, “historic” and declared it would simplify the tax code.

“The Senate today passed historic legislation to deliver pro-growth, middle-class tax relief to the American people,” Shelby said in a statement released late Tuesday. “This bill not only lowers individual and corporate tax rates, lightening the burden on small businesses, but it works to revitalize our economy – impacting current and future generations to come. Across the nation, this legislation will help create jobs, increase paychecks, and make the tax code simpler and fairer.”

“I am proud that we are able to work together to fulfill our commitment to deliver real tax reform and put money back in the pockets of the middle-class Americans who have earned it,” he added. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change Americans’ lives for the better.”

The outgoing Strange echoed Shelby’s sentiments, highlighting the boost it will give to small businesses.

“Tax relief is not pie in the sky,” Strange said in a statement. “Today, it becomes reality for the American families working hard to make ends meet. It becomes reality for the small businesses that serve as cornerstones of our communities. It becomes reality for job creators who know the power of American industry. Getting tax relief accomplished is the reason I came to Washington, and on behalf of Alabama, I am proud to cast my vote tonight.”

Jeff Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and works as the editor of Breitbart TV.

