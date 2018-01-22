Shameful! Ripping off school kids in Alabama

Mary Katherine Humphreys, 26, a former treasurer at Fultondale Elementary School, near Birmingham, was arrested for theft of the PTA account and is charged with first-degree theft of property.

Upon review of the account, several suspicious transactions involving the debit card were discovered.

Humphreys allegedly took more than $10,000 using the debit card to make unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals since September 2017.

Humphreys turned herself into the Jefferson County Jail on Friday.

She was released on a $5,000 bond.