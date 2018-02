A Huntsville couple, who gave birth to sextuplets two months ago, are now headed home with six car seats filled with their six bundles of joy.

The Waldrop sextuplets were born 10 weeks early on Dec. 11.

The three boys and three girls have joined their three older siblings at home.

The family of nine kids are now under one roof.

Mother, Courtney Waldrop, posted to social media that it was a blessed day.