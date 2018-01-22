Here are the senators who voted to keep the government shut down

The Senate passed a bill to keep the government funded through early February early Monday afternoon, putting a swift end to a three-day shutdown that left hundreds of thousands of government employees without pay.

The bill keeps the government funded through Feb. 8 and provides a 6-years of funding for roughly 9 million children’s health insurance.

Some 81 senators voted in favor of the bill, with 18 Senate Democrats and 2 Republicans voting against the bill, including:

Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut

Cory Booker of New Jersey

Cortez Mastro of Nevada

Dianne Feinstein of California

Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

Kamala Harris of California

Mazie Hirono of Hawaii

Patrick Leahy of Vermont

Ed Markey of Massachusetts

Bob Menendez of New Jersey

Jeff Merkley of Oregon

Chris Murphy of Connecticut

Bernie Sanders of Vermont (Independent)

Jon Tester of Montana

Ron Wyden of Oregon

Mike Lee of Utah (Republican)

Rand Paul of Kentucky (Republican)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised Democratic leadership that he will work on moving the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program negotiations through the chamber in the coming weeks.

Senate Democrats shut down the government over the weekend in order to try and squeeze DACA concessions out of GOP leadership.

