Two separate gun-related incidents in north Alabama schools

  • on February 21, 2018 at 5:00 pm CST

Madison police are investigating two separate incidents involving a gun on campus and a school threat.

Charges were made Tuesday against a juvenile who is accused of making a threat against a city school.

Because of the suspect’s age, further information was not made public.

In an unrelated incident today, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a .22-caliber rifle that was found in a student’s vehicle today at Madison County High School.

