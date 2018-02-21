Two separate gun-related incidents in north Alabama schools
Madison police are investigating two separate incidents involving a gun on campus and a school threat.
Charges were made Tuesday against a juvenile who is accused of making a threat against a city school.
Because of the suspect’s age, further information was not made public.
In an unrelated incident today, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a .22-caliber rifle that was found in a student’s vehicle today at Madison County High School.