Selma’s Concordia College will close after 96 years
Selma’s Concordia College will permanently close its doors after the spring semester.
College officials said the decision comes as financial struggles for the college are increasing.
Earlier this year, the Board of Trustees had been trying to identify an investor to stop the closure but were unsuccessful.
No additional students will be admitted after the current semester.
Concordia College was established in 1922 and has about 400 students and around 100 employees.