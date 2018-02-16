Self-defense bill for churches moves to Alabama State Senate

A ‘stand your ground’ bill for church-goers passed the Alabama House and now heads to the State Senate.

The bill was debated for about three hours before a 40 to 16 vote occurred.

The bill would allow for the ‘stand your ground’ law to apply to church members and employees in using force at a church.

Representative Lynn Greer of Rogersville introduced the bill.

Some opponents to the bill argue that the ‘stand your ground’ law already applies to those who attend church.