Secretary of State says that Alabama is leading the way on how to have fair and honest elections
Secretary of state John Merrill is celebrating a federal judge’s decision on voter ID laws for Alabama.
Merrill issues a statement on Judge Scott Coogler’s decision.
Merrill says that the judge determined that getting a photo ID in the state is easy and does not prevent anyone from voting.
Merrill says the state is setting the example nationwide on how to implement voter ID requirements to ensure the fairness and integrity of the elections without limiting any voter access.