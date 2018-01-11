Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill announces 3rd Annual International Adoption Day 

January 10, 2018 – MONTGOMERY – Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill and his team will host the fourth annual International Adoption Day on Monday, January 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the State Capitol’s Old House Chamber. Alabama families who have gone through the process of adopting children from other countries in 2017 will be recognized for their philanthropy and love.

Recognizing that his office is integral in the process that allows numerous international adoptions to occur, Secretary Merrill began International Adoption Day in January 2015 to celebrate and congratulate the families in their selfless efforts to adopt internationally. Hundreds of Alabama citizens decide to increase their families by offering their loving homes to children from other countries that are party to the Hague Convention and beyond. These countries require specific documentation that must be authenticated or certified by the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office before granting the adoptions of their children.

Secretary Merrill and mother-daughter guest speakers Sondra and Lydia Martin, respectively, will provide remarks, and each family will receive a special certificate of recognition. The families will also have the opportunity to tour the State Capitol and the Archives & History Museum.

For more information, contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 334-242-7200.