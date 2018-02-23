School resource officer did nothing during shootings — No guns on Alabama campuses — Alabama Democrats eye guns, and more in Dale Jackson’s 7 Things







The 7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today

1. There was a police officer on the scene during the shooting, he did nothing, and will be retired

— A Marjory Stoneman Douglas school resource officer has been retired after Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said video shows him taking up a defensive position during the shooting but never entering the school.

— Two other deputies were placed on restricted duty while the sheriff’s office investigates whether they “could’ve” or “should’ve” done more while dealing with the suspect.

2. Alabama law says no guns on campuses, most appear to want to keep it this way

— A 2014 Attorney General opinion made policy on guns clear and it required local school boards to put that decision in writing.

— Alabama Democrats are circulating a petition that says they want to keep them out of schools.

3. Alabama Democrat wants to raise the age for buying an assault weapon, Rep. Ainsworth’s bill gains support

— The favorite gun control measure of the week has the support of Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham who is proposing raising the age required to purchase an assault weapon from 19 to 21, many debate the actual impact of this legislation.

— President Trump supports this measure, as does Senator Marco Rubio. The National Rifle Association has voiced opposition.

4. Senator Doug Jones prepares tour of the state, continues speaking against allowing teachers to carry guns

— Jones repeated comments about State Representative Will Ainsworth’s bill allowing teachers to carry, calling it a “dumb idea”.

— He believes the answer lies in securing campuses, a move he says will require a “cultural change and an infrastructure change to make sure our students are protected”.

5. 3 inmates were scheduled to die, Alabama and Texas inmates get reprieve, Bama comes up with new method

— Convicted murderer Doyle Lee Hamm was scheduled to die, but prison officials couldn’t get the job done.

— Florida put Eric Scott Branch to death for 1993 rape and killing of a college student who was buried in a shallow grave, he yelled “murderers! murderers! murderers!” as he died.

6. National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch claims media loves the ratings mass shootings create

— Loesch made the comments while speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference, it was well received, she added that “crying white mothers are ratings gold”.

— CNN, fresh off of airing a commercial filled town hall on mass shootings, aired plenty of responses and rebukes.

7. New charges against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates related to financial crimes from years ago

— They are accused of hiding tens of millions income from lobbying work in the Ukraine and failing to pay taxes.

— The charges against Manafort and Gates don’t have anything to do with their time on the Trump campaign.