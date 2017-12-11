Scandal aside…Most Republican leaders are voting in favor of Moore

The majority of Alabama’s Republican leaders are going to support the party’s candidate, Roy Moore, for the Senate special election.

The only exception is Senator Richard Shelby.

Many other Republican leaders indicate they will be voting for Moore, including Secretary of State John Merrill, who spoke to the Associated Press, saying that unless these allegations were proven true, he would be voting for Moore.

Merrill confirms that he did vote for Moore by way of absentee ballot.

Also on board with Moore is Governor Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall and State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh.