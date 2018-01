Tina Johnson, 52, of Gadsden, one of the women who accused Judge Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, was burned out of her home Wednesday.

The Etowah County Arson Task Force reports that the fire that destroyed Johnson’s home appears to be arson.

An investigation is underway into the fire at 1166 Lake Mary Louise Road in Gadsden, on Jan. 3.

A person of interest is in custody.

The fire does not appear to be related to Johnson’s allegations.