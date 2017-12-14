Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore releases video to explain his delay in conceding

Republican Roy Moore says in a video released on Wednesday that he will not concede the race to Democrat Doug Jones until the votes are certified by Secretary of State John Merrill.

Moore is waiting on overseas military votes and provisional ballots to be considered in the final count since the margin of victory between the two candidates is at one percent.

Moore said the issues that Alabama and the nation faces as a whole are too critical at this point to not wait for the whole process to play out.

He is waiting for certification of all the votes by the Secretary of State to be counted, which should happen sometime after Christmas.