Report: GOP tax law could bring 100 jobs to the Wiregrass

According to a report from Jeremy Wise of the Dothan Eagle, the tax bill passed by the Republican-led Congress and signed into law earlier this month by President Donald Trump could bring 100 “quality” manufacturing jobs to the Wiregrass region.

The tax law was one of what Wise described as “two major steps needed” for Miami-based Blumberg Grain to build a cold-chain food storage facility and a peanut processer in Dothan. The other would be the finalization of two “major” contracts in Egypt and Algeria.

“If they hear from Trump, they will move forward,” Blumberg Partners CEO Philip Blumberg said to the Eagle. “We are hopeful he will take action after the first of the year.”

Blumberg says the tax reform allows his company to invest back into it and that would allow for the creation of more jobs.

“The proposed Dothan facility could create 100 ‘quality’ manufacturing jobs, and Blumberg credited the pro-business tax reform package for making expansion feasible,” Wise wrote. “One of the aspects that helps is the tax credits corporations receive for any investments in new facilities or equipment.”

Blumberg, a self-proclaimed Democrat, credited Trump’s business advocacy. He also praised the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service and other local government officials for getting the ball rolling on this economic development effort.

If the Egyptian and Algerian contracts are finalized, Blumberg told the Eagle he expected construction on the proposed facility in six months.

Jeff Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and works as the editor of Breitbart TV. Follow Jeff on Twitter @jeff_poor.