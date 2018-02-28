Report: Alabama sees billions of dollars in economic activity from physicians in the state







Alabama’s more than 8,700 physicians support more than 100,000 jobs and generate nearly $17 billion in economic activity, according to a new report released by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama and the American Medical Association.

The report found that each individual physician:

— Creates 11.7 jobs in the state.

— Generates nearly $2 million in economic output.

— Pays more than $800,000 in wages, totaling more than $7 million statewide.

— Provides nearly $65,000 in local and state tax revenue, with more than $550 million across the state.

