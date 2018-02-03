Release of the Alabama school report cards an opportunity for community conversations on student learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala.— The Alabama State Department of Education this week released the first-ever Alabama State Report Card. This interactive, online dashboard is the most comprehensive collection of public school data that Alabama has collected and made available in one place. The Alabama State Report Card seeks to highlight areas where schools are doing well and where they need to improve. A cumulative letter grade is assigned to each school based on the outcomes of different academic measures reviewed by ALSDE, local superintendents and other school leaders.

The Alabama State Report Card was developed to comply with state and federal law, following passage of Alabama Act 2012-402 and the federal Every Student Succeeds Act in 2015. Nationwide, 44 states give schools a “summative” rating for schools, and letter grades are the most commonly used rating scale.

Caroline Novak, president of A+ Education Partnership, is encouraging parents and school officials to use the release of school letter grades to start a conversation about what local programs and initiatives are needed to make a positive impact on student learning.

“Although a lot of attention has been given to what grade schools are receiving, when reviewed holistically, the Alabama State Report Card shares a great deal of detail about what our schools are doing well and where they can improve,” said Novak. “Every school in Alabama is faced with different challenges and each has different strengths and weaknesses. The release of the Alabama State Report Card is an opportunity to learn more about the programs, initiatives and other areas where school leaders want to invest and how they can collectively improve student achievement. By looking at the measurements highlighted in the Alabama State Report Card overtime, communities can work together to ensure all students are on track for success in school and after they graduate.”

For schools with a grade 12, letter grades are determined using a formula that includes multiple indicators based on state test scores, student absenteeism, graduation rates, and college- and career-readiness rates. For schools without a grade 12, the formula is adjusted to account for the lack of graduation and college- and career-readiness rates.

A+ partners with others to ensure that every child has the opportunity for success in postsecondary education, the workforce, and citizenship. Learn more here.

(News Release/A+ Education Partnership)