Alabama Senate election recount could cost up to $1.5 million

Judge Roy Moore isn’t conceding and is thinking of asking for a recount in the recent election for the U.S. Senate.

Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones on Tuesday by over 20,000 votes: 650,436 votes, or 48 percent, to 671,151, or 50 percent.

Moore is saying he is waiting until all provisional and military ballots are counted and the race is certified.

Secretary of State John Merrill says the final results will be certified no earlier than Dec. 26 and no later than Jan. 3.

Moore hopes the margin are close enough, under 0.5 percent, to trigger an automatic recount.

The cost of a recount to the Moore campaign will be between $1 million and $1.5 million.