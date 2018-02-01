Record profits for Mercedes with Alabama products leading the way

Daimler AG, the German automaker that manufactures Mercedes-Benz, says net profit rose 24 percent to a record $13.7 billion last year.

The record report was helped by strong sales of its Mercedes-Benz SUVs and the new E-Class luxury sedan.

The Stuttgart-based company said that operating earnings this year would be “of the magnitude of the previous year.”

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa produced its 3 millionth vehicle last month and employs more than 3,700 people.