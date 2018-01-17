Record lows for the Yellowhammer state

A large portion of the South was blanketed with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures today.

Last night, steadily dropping snow also covered large parts of Alabama, where Governor Kay Ivey shut down government offices Wednesday as a precaution.

The Governor also declared a state of emergency, meaning schools won’t have to make up lost class days.

Numerous businesses also closed because of the threat.