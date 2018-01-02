Record lows for the deep South

Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi continue to be in a deep freeze.

Temperatures fell to 2 degrees at a U.S. Forest Service weather station overnight at Toccoa, Georgia, 14 degrees in Atlanta and 26 degrees as far south as New Orleans, as the Gulf Coast felt more like Green Bay.

In Mississippi, it was 15 degrees early Tuesday, which tied the record low for the date set in 1979.

In Alabama, it was 8 degrees overnight near Cullman and 20 degrees in Mobile.

National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist, Gregg Gallina, says the weekend will get back to normal temperatures through the Midwest and then maybe towards Monday for the East Coast.