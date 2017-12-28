The bill that could affect your Alabama concealed carry permit

(U.S. Air Force)

Congress is considering a bill that could affect where you go with your gun.

If you have a concealed carry permit for Alabama and want to travel to say, South Carolina, right now, the way the laws are, your Alabama permit would not be valid there.

This bill will make all state permits valid no matter what state you travel to, like a driver’s license is honored in all states.

Lawmakers who support the bill say it would cut back on confusion and strengthen citizens’ Second Amendment rights, no matter what state they are in.

The bill has passed the U.S. House of Representatives and is awaiting a vote in the U.S. Senate.