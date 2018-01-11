Rain, wintry mix, possible snow and very cold temperatures in North Alabama

Scattered rain will continue through overnight tonight into Friday morning.

Then, by sunrise, it turns heavier at times Friday morning.

But, the big story is that the temperatures will fall during the day from the 60s all the way down to the 30s on Friday.

Wind chill will be a factor too because of gusty winds from the northwest.

The cold air will bring with it a wintry mix and possible snow on Friday for parts of north Alabama.

Arctic air returns this weekend and will stay through midweek.