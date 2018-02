It’s Groundhog Day and the groundhog hath spoken!

Welcome to six more weeks of winter.

Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog delivered his annual weather prediction, and it’s NOT what we want to hear.

Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers said today, just after sunrise, that the big rodent saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter to the cheers of thousands in the crowd.

Six more weeks of winter.

Great.