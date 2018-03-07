Punt ‘Bama Punt: Alabama punts on school security







After the latest school shooting in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, legislators around the country declared this would never happen again. Ideas in the Alabama Legislature include allowing teachers to carry, banning all semi-automatic weapons, raising the age to purchase a gun to 21, and spending more on security. Governor Kay Ivey decided we would form a committee to discuss these matters and the answers will be released on April 30th. Interim Superintendent Ed Richardson wants you to know that some school districts in Alabama are currently the softest of all targets:

“We have many isolated, poorly funded school systems that do not have the resources to be able to afford security measures,” Richardson said at Ivey’s press conference.

Why this matters: Some schools are currently unsafe, almost defenseless, because of funding matters and our solution is to do… nothing. The Alabama Legislature will be out of session on April 30th when we have recommendations released. Unless Gov. Ivey calls a special session on school safety, and there is no evidence she will, there will not be legislation addressing this issue until 2020.

The details:

— A Senate bill proposed by Senator Tripp Pittman would allow school districts to spend available “advancement and technology” funds on school safety.

— State Rep. Juandalynn Givan has a bill that would make it a felony to sell a firearm to someone under the age of 21 and a felony for someone under 21 to possess one.

— State Representatives Will Ainsworth and Allen Farley have competing bills that could allow teachers and others to carry with proper training.

— The Florida Legislature passed a bill allowing some teachers to carry.

