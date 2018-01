Billy Underwood, a prominent Colbert County attorney, was indicted this week and accused of bribing a potential juror.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office, in a release, announced the indictment and arrest Monday afternoon.

A 17-member grand jury found enough cause to return a true bill and indict Underwood for bribery of a juror, a felony.

Underwood is out of jail on a $5000 bond.