Trump’s trade war — Jones and Ayatollah agree on guns — Moore needs your money, and more in Dale Jackson’s 7 Things

The 7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today

1. President Donald Trump continues to talk trade war with “friends and enemies“, conservatives oppose

— Trump has escalated his rhetoric from vague comments about China, to comments about every country America trades with and says “Sorry, it is time for a change.”

— Trump starts to walk it back, as the Heritage Foundation believes this will lead to fewer jobs, higher prices, fewer choices, retaliation and more tariffs.

2. Senator Doug Jones says Alabamians are ready for gun control, the Ayatollah of Iran agrees

— Jones believes that Alabamians are ready for more background checks and for an age increase to purchase long rifles, he also thinks Democrats are being stubborn.

— Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei released a tweet storm saying the answer in America is to make guns illegal and not doing so is “corruption”.

3. Former Chief Justice Roy Moore needs your money, his $135,845 retirement isn’t enough

— Moore told his Facebook followers that he only raised $32,235 dollars to put towards his legal defense for a defamation of character lawsuit.

— He also told them, “Gays, lesbians, and transgenders have joined forces with those who believe in abortion, sodomy” are joining together to destroy “all we hold dear”.

4. Today DACA ended, no progress on that issue has been made

— A deadline was set to be the end of DACA months ago, no bill has passed either chamber of Congress to address the issue and none seems to be coming.

— The courts have kept the program running and granting approvals even though the program was started with an Executive Order, the program is currently tied up in the courts.

5. Alabama Democrats welcome Rep. Keith Ellison to Alabama in spite of Farrakhan questions

— Ellison spoke about Democrats building the party across the country, as questions continue to be raised about his relationship with anti-Semitic leader of the Nation of Islam.

— Not one media outlet wrote a single story mentioning Ellison’s appearance in the state as part of the annual event in Selma.

6. Results of Oakland raid that was partially thwarted by Mayor Libby Schaaf are pretty amazing

— Mayor Schaaf has drawn the ire of everyone from the DOJ to everyday ICE agents for warning illegals in Oakland that there was an immigration raid coming.

— Even with that warning, 232 were arrested, 180 had orders to be removed or had already been removed, and 115 had prior felony convictions.

7. Trump’s jokes are funnier than anything Jimmy Kimmel said at the Oscars, media can’t handle it

— Trump attended the annual “Gridiron Dinner” where he was expected to make jokes at his own expense, so he did.

— He made one joke that has upset the media, he told a laughing room that he would like to see about following Chinese President Xi’s lead and becoming a president for life.