President Trump, Steve Bannon come with last-second support for Moore

President Donald Trump is considering coming to Roy Moore’s aid as the special Senate election draws near, according to a Politico report published on Wednesday.

This news comes as former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon confirmed to CNN that he will return to Alabama next week, where he will appear at a rally in Fairhope in support of Roy Moore.

Why this matters: Moore has bled support from would-be colleagues since the allegations were published earlier this month, with many Senators who had previously endorsed recanting, including Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama. Polls show that the race has tightened amid the allegations, and a last minute boost from President Trump and Steve Bannon may prove to be the kind of national support Moore needs to get him over the finish line.

The report reveals that the White House may sign off on robo-calls, emails and text messages in an effort get out the vote for Moore on December 12.

Jeremy Beaman is a Huntsville-native in his final year at the University of Mobile. He spent the summer of 2017 with the Washington Examiner and writes for The College Fix. Follow him on Twitter @jeremywbeaman and email him at jeremy@yellowhammernews.com.