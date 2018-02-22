President Trump just threw his weight behind the proposal to allow teachers to carry in school







State Representative Will Ainsworth has proposed a bill that would allow trained teachers to carry firearms in schools if they want to. Democrats hate this, some Superintendents hate it too. But according to Will Ainsworth, the bill has 33 co-sponsors and that includes two Democrats. Maybe more importantly, President Donald Trump supports the idea as well:

I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience – only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

….immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Why this matters: Support for this bill continues to grow, the president is wildly popular in Alabama, and his support of this measure only helps the measure. The National Rifle Association has signaled support for the idea. NRA President, Wayne LaPierre said, “Our banks, our airports, our NBA games, our NFL games, our office buildings, our movie stars, our politicians – they’re all more protected than our children at school.”

But not everyone loves the idea, Alabama’s Governor, Senator Doug Jones, and many superintendents have all come out again it.

The details:

— Senator Jones called it the “dumbest idea I’ve heard”, after which Ainsworth challenged him to a debate.

— Gov. Kay Ivey said, “teachers have got their hands full being teachers and instructors and I just think there’s some other way to provide protection.”

— Madison’s Robby Parker asked, “Do we really want a first-year teacher in a gun battle with a terrorist? Do we think that’s going to make us safe? My answer is no.”

— President Trump has offered other ideas as well, including a ban on bump stocks, raising the age required to purchase a rifle, and strengthening background checks.

Dale Jackson hosts a daily radio show from 7-11 a.m. on NewsTalk 770 AM/92.5 FM WVNN and a weekly television show, “Guerrilla Politics,” on WAAY-TV, both in North Alabama. Follow him @TheDaleJackson.