President Trump congratulates Alabama

This morning, the president tweets his congratulations to the state for landing the future Toyota-Mazda plant.

The two companies will invest $1.6 billion in the state when it builds the auto manufacturing facility near Huntsville in the next two years.

Alabama was chosen out of 12 states vying for the business.

President Trump tweeted that jobs and companies are coming back to the U.S., now that taxes are getting reduced and regulations are getting simplified.