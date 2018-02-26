President Trump to attend Graham’s funeral
President Donald Trump will reportedly attend Reverend Billy Graham’s funeral on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The White House has not yet confirmed the plans.
Graham’s body will lie in repose at the Billy Graham Library Monday and Tuesday before being taken to Washington, D.C. to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday and Thursday.
Then, it will be returned to North Carolina for burial at the Billy Graham library alongside his wife.