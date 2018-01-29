Opioid lawsuit that includes Alabama, potential settlement to be discussed this week







A federal judge wants to avoid a protracted court trial in a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.

The judge has initiated a discussion between the opioid companies and all parties involved in a class action lawsuit against them.

The judge will meet this Wednesday with representatives from all parties to discuss what settlement terms would look like.

The state of Alabama has joined other parties in this lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.

The lawsuit claims the companies were irresponsible in growing an addiction to the opioids.