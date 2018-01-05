Possibly one last blast in north Alabama for this very cold week
New data confirms possible winter weather problems for north Alabama coming up, Sunday evening through Monday morning, as the bitterly cold arctic air exits and relatively warmer air moves in.
This makes for a precipitation event in which rain and possible sleet fall into a shallow layer of cold air near the ground.
With soil temps already very low, any frozen precipitation can accumulate and liquid precipitation can freeze on impact if the air temperatures are as cold as forecast.