A wooden sailing vessel, believed to be the last slave-carrying ship to land in the United States, was found near Mobile.

Archaeologists say the wreckage could be the Clotilda, which was burned in 1860 after unloading slaves from Africa in Mobile.

Ben Raines, a reporter for al.com, searched for the ship during very low tides.

The wreck is normally covered by water in the lower Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

The wreck lies alongside an island a few miles north of Mobile.