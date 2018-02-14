Pill mill in Montgomery closes down completely

A medical practice in Montgomery closes its doors for good after a federal investigation into drug trafficking.

The physician who owned the practice, Gilberto Sanchez, pleaded last November to running a pill mill from his office.

Now all nine other employees working at Family Practice on Atlanta Highway are facing charges.

Three doctors, three nurses and three administrators have varying charges regarding health care fraud, money laundering and distribution of a controlled substance.

Patients at that practice can call the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners for assistance on obtaining their medical records.