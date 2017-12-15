Phone scams targeting the north Alabama elderly coming from those behind bars

Prison gangs are behind a series of phone scams targeting residents of north Alabama.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Investigator Caleb Durden says they have been scaring the elderly with claims of being from the IRS or law enforcement.

The scammers then claim the victim has missed federal grand jury duty or has owed money on their taxes.

Inmate Ronnie Coleman at the Bibb County Correctional Facility has been identified with this scam.

Two other women outside of prison have also been arrested for helping Coleman.