A massive drug bust in Pell City results in 120 pounds of marijuana, 733 grams of ICE and 1.3 kilograms of heroin.

Police also found an automatic rifle and equipment for mixing and distributing the drugs.

The raid happened at a home on Country Wood Circle.

Several suspects were taken into custody and await charges.

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration were also part of the operation.

Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin says his men worked hard to eliminate drugs that are destroying society and killing people.