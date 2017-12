Thursday, Dec. 7, is Pearl Harbor Day.

Then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt famously called it a “date that will live in infamy” in 1941.

The United States was attacked on this date in 1941 by an Imperial Japanese aircraft at the Pearl Harbor naval base.

The attack launched America into World War II.

President Donald Trump and Governor Kay Ivey have ordered all U.S. flags in the state to be flown at half-staff today.