Party for our patriots: Mobile welcomes the USS Philippine Sea to port for Mardi Gras

This Friday, Alabama’s Port City will welcome to town the USS Philippine Sea, combining two things that are so Mobile: ships and Mardi Gras.

The Navy League of Mobile and the Alabama State Port Authority have been coordinating annual visits of dubbed “Mardi Gras Ships” for years to demonstrate reverence for our service members and in turn to thank them with a little bit of Mobile carnival.

While their ships are moored in the Mobile River, sailors are able to come ashore and experience various Mardi Gras festivities, including parades and other exclusive receptions and balls.

“We give them the real, true taste of Mobile,” Judy Adams, Vice President of Marketing with the Port Authority, told Yellowhammer.

It’s the perfect mix of patriotism and party. “If someone sees them downtown, someone’s going to buy them a beer,” she said.

As this year’s official Mardi Gras Ship, the USS Philippine Sea will be officially welcomed at 11:00 am on Friday. Public access to the ceremony is through the Alabama State Port Authority’s temporary Pier 2 gate located at the north end of Arthur Outlaw Convention Center on Water Street.

Mobile will also welcome the USCGC Jacob Poroo, a newly-commissioned Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter assigned to Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Tour the ships:

USS PHILIPPINE SEA (CG 58) Public Tours

Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday (Feb 10 – 13) between the hours of 8:00 am – 11:00 am and 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm (CST)

The gate entrance is located on the north side of the Mobile Convention Center on Water St.

USCGC JACOB POROO Public Tours

Saturday, February 10 beginning at 11 am until 4 pm. (CST)

Sunday, February 11 beginning at 11 am until 2 pm. (CST)

The ship will be moored at the Gulf Quest Maritime Museum.

Read more about the USS PHILIPPINE SEA and the USCGC JACOB POROO.