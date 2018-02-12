Paper Company investing millions more in Alabama than planned

International Paper Company of Memphis, Tennessee, announced that it will invest hundreds of millions more into a mill in Selma than it had planned.

International Paper had said a few months back that it would spend over $300 million to convert its #15 paper machine at its Riverdale Mill.

Now, the paper giant says it has moved that number up to $552.7 million to convert a line making uncoated free-sheet, or copy paper, to high quality white top liner-board and container-board for the packing industry.