A couple from Orville is celebrating 72 years of marriage.

91-year-old Rosie Anderson and 94-year-old Jerry Anderson are now celebrating the milestone at a nursing home in Bibb County.

The two met at church and later married in 1945.

They have three grown children, 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Congratulations to the Andersons.